Before leaving office, Trump sends final deportation flight to Haiti

The Trump administration is carrying out one last deportation to Haiti Tuesday, on the eve of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, who has promised to halt deportations during his first 100 days.

In a final salvo of the administration’s hardline immigration policy, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation flight operated by Swift Air, LLC, took off from Alexandria, Louisiana, at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive in Port-au-Prince at 1 p.m.

One person who was initially on the flight list but removed at the last minute is a man who has never lived in Haiti, said immigration advocate Guerline Jozef, who has been involved in the case. Paul Pierrilus has spent the last 15 years fighting deportation attempts by U.S. immigration.

“This flight is the last attempt by the Trump administration as a show of force, a show of power,” Jozef said.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration has ramped up the expulsion of immigrants from Latin America and the Caribbean, despite calls by members of Congress to halt deportations amid the deadly health crisis. Immigrant advocates contend the tough stance against migrants has continued during the president’s last days in office.

Biden has promised a moratorium on deportations for undocumented immigrants from Haiti who have been living and working in the United States while he reviews many of Trump’s immigration policies, including the termination of Temporary Protected Status for nearly 60,000 Haitian migrants. He is expected to introduce sweeping immigration reform in his first day in office.

But Biden’s push to reverse many of Trump’s anti-immigration policies, which have left Haitians and others on a fast-track to deportation will be too late for those on the Swift Air charter flight. Haitian authorities were given a list of 40 deportees, Jean Négot Bonheur Delva, the head of Haiti’s Office of National Migration (ONM), confirmed to the Miami Herald.

Delva said the deportations are always problematic, given that his office has a limited budget and routinely faces challenges in helping to integrate those returned to Haiti without family.

“Since the coronavirus pandemic, I have two people living in my office who we cannot find any relatives for,” said Delva, adding that he has asked for financial assistance from the U.S. Embassy to help deportees get identity documents, find work and housing.

“ONM is not in any shape to confront these situations,” he said. “It’s a situation that’s really complicated.”

U.S. lawmakers have argued that the deportation flights pose a heightened risk for countries like Haiti. The nation had to use hotel rooms reserved for those infected with the virus to quarantine returning deportees. They cite not just the poor health infrastructure across the region, but the outbreak of COVID-19 in ICE detention centers in the U.S., where individuals are not routinely tested.

Ignoring those calls, the Trump administration has continued to operate charter deportation flights to the region, with at least 35 into Haiti since the pandemic hit, according to Jake Johnston of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, who has been tracking deportation planes chartered by ICE..

After his Wednesday inauguration, Biden is expected to take a number of major actions on immigration. Those plans include making it easier for migrants to seek asylum along the U.S.-Mexico border. He is also expected to introduce a broad immigration bill that, if passed by Congress, would legalize millions of undocumented immigrants living in the U.S., including TPS beneficiaries and the so-called “Dreamers,” undocumented youths brought to the U.S. as children.





But in the meantime, many like Pierrilus are stuck in limbo.

Pierrilus, 40, was born in the French Caribbean territory of St. Martin to Haitian parents. At the age of 5, he immigrated to the United States with his parents, younger brother and sister, according to his family. While in his 20s, Pierrilus ran afoul of the law, ending up in jail. Information on the charges against him was not immediately available.

Upon his release, authorities initiated deportation proceedings against him. He was taken into immigration custody in Manhattan on Jan. 11.

“Ever since this situation, he’s been living his life the best that he could,” Neomi Pierrilus, 35, said about her brother.

Bocchit Edmond, who has been designated as Haiti’s ambassador to the United States, told the Herald that he was “confused” about Pierrilus’ deportation order.

“My predecessor refused to give him paperwork because he’s not Haitian. The embassy did not give the green light. The guy has never even been here,” he said. “What I would like to know is, can the U.S authorities show which travel documents he is traveling with? My opinion is to not let this guy disembark the plane.”

ICE did not respond to specific questions regarding his case. Neomi Pierrilus and Jozef said ICE had not share travel documents with them.

As the flight was enroute to Port-au-Prince Tuesday after taking off late, Jozef sent a text saying that Pierrilus was pulled off the flight at the last minute. She said attorney and U.S. Congressman Mondaire Jones of New York had spent all night on the phone with the Department of Homeland Security, trying to get a stay in his deportation.

“We spoke with Paul; he is here. We are working on getting him back to NY,” Jozef said.

In 2007, younger brother Daniel found himself in a similar predicament after also getting in trouble, said his family. Information on the charges was not available. He was deported to Haiti but successfully found his way back to the U.S., Neomi Pierrilus said.

Daniel Pierrilus was able to show a Haitian official his St. Martin birth certificate and letters from Haitian and French government officials stating that he is not a citizen of either nation, because his parents did not fill out the required paperwork to register his birth. Paul has the same paperwork, Neomi Pierrilus said, which essentially renders both men stateless.

Neomi Pierrilus and Jozef said despite the documentation, ICE informed Pierrilus that they had attained the necessary travel documents to expel him to Haiti.

“Nobody has seen this document,” Jozef, the co-founder of the Haitian Bridge Alliance in San Diego, California, said. “They have refused to provide that.”

Jozef said more than 1,300 Haitians including babies have been expelled from the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, many of them right before the Nov. 3 elections.

Along with being concerned about the fate of Pierrilus, Jozef was also worried Tuesday about two young Haitian brothers who had flown from the Dominican Republic to Mexico City on Saturday and then arrived in San Francisco Sunday. Upon arriving, the boys, who traveled on U.S. visas, were immediately detained by U.S. Border Patrol.

The older brother, who had a student visa, is currently enrolled at Diablo Valley College in California, Jozef said. His 9-year-old brother, who had a tourist visa, was also attending school. He arrived in the U.S. in July and left the country in December, which would have made him a visa overstay. Jozef said she doesn’t know why their mother chose to fly them back into the U.S. via Mexico City.

“They took their phones away and we haven’t been able to call them,” Jozef said. “Right now they are being held and we are trying to see what can be done.”

Happening right now: Border Patrol at SFO is detaining two siblings from Haiti—ages 9 and 19. Both had valid visas. ICE says it will separate the terrified 9 year old from his brother. And send him to a refugee shelter in Texas with no clear date when he can get out. — Francisco Ugarte (@FcoSFPubDef) January 18, 2021

Jozef said the 9-year-old had been separated from his older brother and was being transferred to the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement as an unaccompanied minor. The older sibling was being put in deportation proceedings, and his student visa had been revoked, she said.

“This is the same process as family separation,” Jozef said. “Once you’re separated from your family member or guardian, they treat you as if you were by yourself, which is outrageous because they are the ones creating the separation. They are the ones making him an unaccompanied minor.”

She added that ICE had been trying to place the older brother on Tuesday’s flight, which she and immigration lawyers were desperately trying to stop from happening. According to the list provided to Haitian officials, the 19-year-old was not among those listed on the flight’s manifest.