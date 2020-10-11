Haitian migrants detained at sea off Palm Beach, Turks and Caicos on same day

U.S. Coast Guard interdicted 23 Haitian migrants and two suspected Bahamian smugglers on a 25-foot pleasure craft approximately 10 miles east of Palm Beach, Florida, Oct. 09, 2020. U.S. Coast Guard District 7

A 25-foot pleasure craft carrying 23 undocumented Haitian migrants and two suspected Bahamian smugglers was intercepted Friday off the coast of Palm Beach.

The illegal craft was intercepted by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations after it was spotted approximately 10 miles east of Palm Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard said during the interdiction at sea, its crew discovered 8 females, one of whom had to be medevaced during the interdiction; 15 males and two Bahamian males who are suspected of being smugglers. The suspected smugglers were transferred to Customs and Border Patrol for potential prosecution.

Once aboard the Coast Guard cutter, all migrants were given food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Turks and Caicos marine police interdicted 206 Haitians, including three children, at sea near Providenciales on Friday, October 9, 2020. Courtesy of the Turks and Caicos Royal Police

The interdiction off the Florida coast came on the same day that another group of Haitians — 206 — were caught trying to illegally enter the Turks and Caicos.

The 145 males, 58 females and three children were intercepted at sea just west of Providenciales while traveling aboard a 45-foot wooden boat powered by two 45 horsepower Yamaha outboard engines.

During the operation, several migrants jumped overboard but were immediately detained, Turks and Caicos police said in a statement. The migrants have been handed over to immigration for processing and will be repatriated to Haiti.

The Coast Guard said approximately 418 Haitian migrants attempting to illegally enter the United States via the sea were interdicted during the 2020 fiscal year 2020, which began Oct. 1, 2019 until Sept. 30, 2020, compared to 885 Haitian migrants in fiscal year 2019.

These numbers represent the total number of at-sea interdiction, landings and disruptions in the Florida Straits, the Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean.

Pictured are 23 illegal migrants and two suspected smugglers on a 25-foot pleasure craft approximately 10 miles east of Palm Beach, Florida, Oct. 09, 2020. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations interdicted 23 illegal Haitian migrants and two Bahamian suspected smugglers, repatriated the migrants and transferred the suspected smugglers to CBP. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Huber. U.S. Coast Guard District 7

In recent months, the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince has been running ads on Haitian radios, warning Haitians of the danger at sea. Haitians, however, continue to ignore the warning even as the Haitian government insists the economy is improving.

“If you are considering taking part in an illegal voyage do not take to the sea, you are risking your life and the lives of everyone else aboard,” Lt. Cmdr. Jane Sarnecky, commanding officer of the cutter Richard Etheridge, said. “The Florida Straits are dangerous and unforgiving, especially in the case of grossly overloaded and unseaworthy boats with inadequate lifesaving equipment aboard.”