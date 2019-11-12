Airline passenger arrested in Haiti after arriving from Miami with guns, ammunition

Haiti police said Tuesday that they have arrested a passenger who arrived in the country aboard an American Airlines flight with weapons in his carry-on luggage.

“What is important is that he is under the control of the authorities,” said Haiti National Police spokesman Michel-Ange Louis-Jeune.

Louis-Jeune said the man arrived with three gun cases. “They opened one and found guns,” Louis-Jeune said.

Louis-Jeune said he was still awaiting additional details about the passenger. Two other police sources in Haiti confirmed to the Miami Herald that the man in question is Jacques Yves Duroseau, a former U.S. Marine who boarded American Airlines Flight 949 from Miami International Airport into Port-au-Prince Tuesday.

He had both weapons and ammunition, and they were in gun cases. One Haitian police official said he was told the man had been given permission by American Airlines to board the plane with the guns. “He had a signed paper,” the Haitian police official said.

American Airlines spokeswoman Martha Pantin said the airline is investigating.

Police have not said what tipped them off to the man, whose brother was also arrested after he came to pick his brother up.

Haiti is under a U.S. arms embargo, making it difficult for guns to be imported legally into the country.

he country, which is undergoing a deep political and economic crisis, is also awash in illegal arms. On Monday, a video showing gangs with assault weapons engaged in a shootout along the road leading to the airport was circulated on social media.