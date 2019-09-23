Haitian senator fires gun, wounding news photographer and security agent

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A photojournalist with the Associated Press was among two people wounded Monday in Haiti when a Haitian senator fired his gun in the yard of the Haitian senate, according to local reports.

Journalist Dieu Nalio Chery was covering Monday’s 8 a.m. Senate ratification vote for named Haitian Prime Minister Fritz William Michel and his government along with other journalists when several shots were fired.

Sen. Patrice Dumont told Port-au-Prince radio station Vision2000 that the shots were fired by fellow senator Ralph Fethiere. Dumont said it was not intentional and that the shot wounded a journalist and security agent assigned to the parliament.

The Miami Herald confirmed that the photojournalist is Chery, whose work often graces the paper’s pages.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A video being circulated shows individuals following another senator to his car, calling him “thief,” “thief” when suddenly several shots are heard.

Before the shooting incident Sen. President Carl Murat Cantave had complained on another radio program that the scene had turned chaotic. He accused Haiti National Police from preventing individuals he described as “thugs” from accessing the Senate yard. He says they had been invited by opposition senators intent on preventing the ratification vote.

This was Michel’s second attempt at getting confirmed by the Senate after passing the Lower House. He has been shrouded in corruption allegations including selling goats to the government through a company he controlled while working as chief of staff to the finance minister. He has denied he had a conflict of interest.