South Florida doctor convicted of prescribing too many opioids arrested in Haiti

A South Florida physician who jumped bond after being convicted in February of selling prescribed opioid pain medications has been apprehended in Haiti.

Dr. Jeanne Germeil was arrested by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents with an assist from Haiti’s anti-drug trafficking police unit on Thursday. She was picked up in the seaside southwestern city of Port Salut where she was living under the alias Lacretia Roquel Pratt, Haiti police said.

In April, federal Judge Ursula Ungaro declared Germeil a fugitive after she failed to show up for her sentencing in court after being convicted two months earlier by a federal jury on 11 out of 16 counts for distributing a controlled substance. Each count carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Germeil, who ran a family practice and pain management clinic in North Miami Beach, had been out of jail since September 2018 when she posted a $250,000 bond six days after her indictment. As part of her bond agreement, she had to give up her passport and could only travel without special permission to the U.S. District Court’s Southern and Middle Districts of Florida.

Somehow, Germeil found her way to Haiti, where she was born.

In February, federal jurors found that Germeil, who attended medical school in Mexico, was guilty of writing 13,759 prescriptions to patients for hydromorphone, oxycodone and oxycodone-acetaminophen during a span of nearly 20 months between 2016 and 2017.

Germeil remains in Haiti police custody and will soon be transferred to Miami.