At least 10 Haitians dead after boat sinks off Turks and Caicos in shark-infested waters

At least 10 Haitians are dead after a twin-engine outboard boat smuggling migrants to the Turks and Caicos capsized in shark-infested waters, the islands’ police force confirm.
Takara Bain, a spokeswoman with the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police, said 13 individuals were rescued and a search-and-rescue operation remains ongoing. Bain said the police’s marine branch was alerted after 8 a.m. Sunday that a boat transporting undocumented migrants from Haiti had capsized off West Caicos, an uninhabited island in the British overseas territory.
“At this stage, it is unclear as to the total souls on board the vessel,” said acting Police Commissioner, Trevor Botting. “Officers of the marine branch along with immigration officials and divers are assisting in a search for additional survivors or victims. This is a tragic loss of life. We offer our condolences and sympathies to the families of those affected by this terrible incident. No journey is worth risking lives on the dangerous seas in these small vessels”.
Botting said the incident is now under investigation to establish the circumstances of the vessel’s voyage and what happened to the craft.
In February, Bahamian authorities recovered the bodies of 28 Haitians after a boat smuggling them sank off the northern Bahamas. Some 17 individuals were rescued and taken into police custody. In response to that tragedy at sea, the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince launched a public service announcement warning Haitians not to risk their lives at sea.
Haiti has been mired in a worsening economic situation, which has stirred political tensions in recent weeks. The country’s prime minister was recently fired by the lower chamber of Deputies, and inflation is at the highest it has been in 11 years.
