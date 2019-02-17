Haiti PM promises to tackle corruption but offers no economic plan to end crisis

A masked protester clutching a stone runs amid tear gas launched by Haiti National Police during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise near the presidential palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Protesters are angry about skyrocketing inflation and the government’s failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multi-billion Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti. Dieu Nalio Chery AP