Trump looks to send food aid to Haiti as violence brews humanitarian crisis

Masked looters carry a flat screen TV amid protests demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise near the presidential palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Protesters are angry about skyrocketing inflation and the government’s failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multi-billion Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery) Dieu Nalio Chery AP