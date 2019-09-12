Gitmo commander who was ousted mishandled classified info, Southcom says

Rear Adm. John C. Ring was removed from command of the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay due to mishandling classified information and fostering a poor command climate, U.S. Southern Command said Thursday. Ring has said he did not mishandle classified information. NYT

Ring, a former commander of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier who was appointed to the post in April 2018, was removed from duty by U.S. Southern Command commander Adm. Craig Faller this spring “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command.”

At that time, Faller did not offer any more details, citing an ongoing investigation into Ring, the 18th commander of Guantánamo prison operations.

That command investigation is now complete, and the statement by Southcom Thursday came in advance of the official release of the redacted investigation.

Southcom’s investigation, which was subsequently reviewed by the Defense Department inspector general, “found that Ring mishandled or directed the mishandling of classified information, made inaccurate reports, and created a poor command climate.”

Ring has said he did not mishandle classified information and has previously suggested his removal was tied to comments he made to the media about the facility’s lack of resources to deal with its aging detainee population.

“Ring’s relief was not based on statements he made to the media during his tenure,” Southcom said in a statement.