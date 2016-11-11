About the war crimes trial of the alleged al-Qaida commander

In this Pentagon-approved sketch by court artist Janet Hamlin, Abd al Hadi al Iraqi at his June 18, 2014 arraignment on on war crimes charges at the U.S. Navy Base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. At left are members of his defense team at the time. All three defense team members have been replaced, twice, and this week he was represented by civilian Brent Rushforth and three new U.S. military lawyers. JANET HAMLIN ILLUSTRATION ASSOCIATED PRESS