Emilio Estefan and a human rights group release ‘Libertad,’ an anthem of hope for Cubans

The producer, director, entrepreneur and author Emilio Estefan worked on the the song “Libertad,” with the Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba. Courtesy

As protests against the communist regime in Cuba continue, Emilio Estefan and the Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba have teamed up on a song aiming to send a message of hope and unity to the country.

The video for the song “Libertad,” will premiere at noon Tuesday on the Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba YouTube channel and on Estefan’s social media platforms.

“The Foundation proposed that I write a piece that would speak of the heartbreaking suffering that Cubans have endured for more than six decades, but at the same time, transmit a message of hope and awaken in the people a desire for freedom and the conquest of their rights,” said Estefan in a news release.

Estefan — a Cuban-American producer, businessman and husband of singer Gloria Estefan — worked with the foundation on the song, which was born out of a strike dubbed the San Isidro Movement in December 2020 by young artists, academics, journalists and activists.

Cuban artists Yailenys Perez and Joncien are featured on the video, which also calls on the the global community to unite against dictatorship.

Tony Costa, president of the non-profit organization, said the message is that “a better Cuba is possible.”

“I have not rested a single day in my battle to achieve the integral freedom of the land that birthed me,” he said. “This song is a revelation of what is currently being lived by the Cuban people, who decided to shed the vestments of silence and took to the streets to demand that the oppressive regime respect their human rights.”