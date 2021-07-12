Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Cuba

Biden says U.S. stands with Cuban people, protests are a ‘clarion call for freedom’

WASHINGTON

President Joe Biden said the United States supports the Cuban people and called their rare protests a “clarion call for freedom and relief” from the pandemic and generations of dictatorship.

“We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime,” Biden said in a statement obtained by McClatchy.

“The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights,” Biden said. “Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected. The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves.”

The president’s response comes one day after thousands of people took to the streets in cities and towns across Cuba, including Havana, to call for an end to the nation’s decades-old dictatorship and demand food and vaccines, as shortages of basic necessities have reached crisis proportions and COVID-19 cases have soared.

The unprecedented protests erupted in several of the island’s largest cities — Havana, Santiago, Santa Clara, Matanzas, Cienfuegos and Holguín — but also in smaller towns like San Antonio de los Bañols, Palma Soriano, Cárdenas, Colón, Guira de Melena, Artemisa and others.

Videos show members of the police beating and even shooting demonstrators, after Cuba’s handpicked president told his loyalists to go out and confront protesters. “We´ll do anything,” he said, to stop the uprising. “The streets are for the revolutionaries.”

On a televised Sunday address, Cuba’s handpicked president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, blamed the protests on the United States as a plan to “asphyxiate” the country through sanctions to trigger a social uprising. On Monday morning, Díaz-Canel called the Sunday events a “historical day in defense of the revolution.”

On Sunday evening, National Security adviser Jake Sullivan tweeted that the United States “would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights.”

Last time Cubans took to the streets to protest against the Communist government was in 1994, when Fidel Castro was alive.

But the uprising, known as the Maleconazo, only took place in Havana and didn’t last long, as the former Cuban leader quickly turned the demonstrations into a massive exodus after he opened Cuba’s maritime borders.

Profile Image of Michael Wilner
Michael Wilner
Michael Wilner is McClatchy’s Senior National Security and White House Correspondent. A member of the White House team since 2019, he led coverage of the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic. Wilner previously served as Washington bureau chief for The Jerusalem Post. He holds degrees from Claremont McKenna College and Columbia University and is a native of New York City.
Profile Image of Nora Gámez Torres
Nora Gámez Torres
Nora Gámez Torres estudió periodismo y comunicación en La Habana y Londres. Tiene un doctorado en sociología y desde el 2014 cubre temas cubanos para el Nuevo Herald y el Miami Herald. También reporta sobre la política de Estados Unidos hacia América Latina. Su trabajo ha sido reconocido con premios de Florida Society of News Editors y Society for Profesional Journalists.Nora Gámez Torres is the Cuba/U.S.-Latin American policy reporter for el Nuevo Herald and the Miami Herald. She studied journalism and media and communications in Havana and London. She holds a Ph.D. in sociology from City, University of London. Her work has won awards by the Florida Society of News Editors and the Society for Professional Journalists.
  Comments  

Cuba on Twitter

Herald Books

Fidel Castro Life and Death of a Dictator
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service