Cuba Cuban activist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara calls on people to gather at Havana’s Malecón boardwalk to push for democracy July 11, 2021 02:14 PM

Artist and political activist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, who went on hunger strike earlier this year to push for greater freedoms, calls on Cubans to gather at the Malecón boardwalk in Havana on Sunday to support democracy.