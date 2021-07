Cuba “Homeland and Life!”: Cubans turn revolutionary slogan on its head as they call for democracy July 11, 2021 02:35 PM

Thousands of Cubans chanted "Patria y Vida," or "Homeland and Life" during protests calling for the end of the island's authoritarian regime. The battle cry is a play on words of the revolutionary slogan "Patria o Muerte," or "Homeland or Death."