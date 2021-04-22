Cuban government detains opposition leader José Daniel Ferrer

Cuban police detain opposition leader José Daniel Ferrer

Cuban police arrested opposition leader José Daniel Ferrer, leader of the Patriotic Union of Cuba, on Thursday, according to activists on social networks.

The coordinator of Cuba Decide, Rosa María Payá, shared images where Ferrer is seen lying in the street while the police surround him and then take him into a patro car.

Ferrer, together with some 30 other activists, went on a hunger strike for 21 days to demand the end of the police siege to the headquarters of the Patriotic Union of Cuba. Ferrer coordinates aid to needy people in the neighborhood who are given food and medicine.

The Cuban regime ended the police operation on April 9, after the first statements by the United States condemning repression in the eastern part of the island.