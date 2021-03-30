Cuba used COVID-19 pandemic as excuse to increase arbitrary arrests, U.S. says

The Cuban government used the coronavirus pandemic throughout 2020 as a pretext to increase arbitrary arrests, illegal home searches and sham trials, the State Department said Tuesday in a new report on the country’s human rights practices.

The State Department report found that Cuban authorities had charged individuals with “propagating an epidemic” for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions, and that the accused were tried and sentenced without legal representation or the ability to defend themselves.

The report cited a non-governmental organization that documented at least 34 cases in which Cuba invoked COVID-19 violations to arrest government critics. In other cases, Cuba’s Ministry of Justice said that “extraordinary circumstances” warranted expedited trials that, before the pandemic, were reserved for cases involving crimes against state security.

“The government broadened arbitrary arrest powers under the pretext of controlling the COVID-19 pandemic,” the State Department report said.

“On the basis of the COVID-19 pandemic public health emergency, most trials were converted to summary trials, with many defendants accused of poorly defined claims of ‘propagating an epidemic’ or a range of crimes referred to as ‘illicit economic activity,’ such as hoarding scarce goods,” the report said.

The pandemic was also used as a pretext for door-to-door COVID-19 checks that turned into “illegal home searches,” and for crackdowns on religious worship, the report added.

The State Department releases reports on the human rights practices of every country each year.

The report also reflected on the constitution that Cuba ratified in February 2019.

“Elections were neither free nor fair nor competitive,” the report said.