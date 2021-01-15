Trump sanctions Cuba’s interior minister and security agency, ramping up pressure on island

The Trump administration sanctioned Cuba’s interior minister and the agency overseeing the island’s state security agency Friday in a final push to punish the island’s government before leaving office.

The U.S. Treasury Department accused Brigadier General Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas of “serious human rights abuses” in making the designation. Also sanctioned is the the Ministry of the Interior, which oversees the prison system, police and state security apparatus.

“The Cuban regime has a long history of human rights abuse,” Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. “The United States will continue to use all the tools at its disposal to address the dire human rights in Cuba and elsewhere around the world.”

In his final days in the White House, Trump has also included Cuba on Washington’s list of countries that sponsor terrorism, a move that his critics say is politicized and not backed by evidence.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Commerce declared Cuba — and other countries like Venezuela, China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea — as “foreign adversaries” as part of a Trump executive order “securing the information and communications technology and services.”

The order allows the Commerce Department to prohibit transactions. It is not clear how the rule - which does not go into effect for another six months and is subject to public comment - might affect Cubans until all the details are released. But experts believe it could affect private Cuban programmers who outsource their services to companies in Miami.

This a developing story. Check back for updates

