Cuba

Trump sanctions Cuba’s interior minister and security agency, ramping up pressure on island

The Trump administration sanctioned Cuba’s interior minister and the agency overseeing the island’s state security agency Friday in a final push to punish the island’s government before leaving office.

The U.S. Treasury Department accused Brigadier General Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas of “serious human rights abuses” in making the designation. Also sanctioned is the the Ministry of the Interior, which oversees the prison system, police and state security apparatus.

“The Cuban regime has a long history of human rights abuse,” Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. “The United States will continue to use all the tools at its disposal to address the dire human rights in Cuba and elsewhere around the world.”

In his final days in the White House, Trump has also included Cuba on Washington’s list of countries that sponsor terrorism, a move that his critics say is politicized and not backed by evidence.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Commerce declared Cuba — and other countries like Venezuela, China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea — as “foreign adversaries” as part of a Trump executive order “securing the information and communications technology and services.”

The order allows the Commerce Department to prohibit transactions. It is not clear how the rule - which does not go into effect for another six months and is subject to public comment - might affect Cubans until all the details are released. But experts believe it could affect private Cuban programmers who outsource their services to companies in Miami.

This a developing story. Check back for updates

Nora Gámez Torres
Nora Gámez Torres
Nora Gámez Torres estudió periodismo y comunicación en La Habana y Londres. Tiene un doctorado en sociología y desde el 2014 cubre temas cubanos para el Nuevo Herald y el Miami Herald. También reporta sobre la política de Estados Unidos hacia América Latina. Su trabajo ha sido reconocido con premios de Florida Society of News Editors y Society for Profesional Journalists.Nora Gámez Torres is the Cuba/U.S.-Latin American policy reporter for el Nuevo Herald and the Miami Herald. She studied journalism and media and communications in Havana and London. She holds a Ph.D. in sociology from City, University of London. Her work has won awards by the Florida Society of News Editors and the Society for Professional Journalists.
