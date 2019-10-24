Cuban heritage center at FIU to receive $750,000 from National Endowment for Humanities

CasaCuba seeks to build a 50,000 square foot building that will dedicate itself on conducting research about the island.

CasaCuba, the anticipated Cuban heritage center at Florida International University, will be receiving a $750,000 check from the National Endowment for the Humanities at a breakfast ceremony on Monday.

The money will go toward the design of the building that will host lectures and events to further the study and public understanding of the Cuban heritage, according to an announcement earlier thiis year about the grant. CasaCuba will also house a think tank on Cuban affairs, engaging discussions among scholars, policymakers and business leaders.

“This extraordinary award from NEH is a testament not only to CasaCuba’s inspiring vision and progress to date, but to FIU’s long history as an epicenter of Cuban studies and culture,” María Carla Chicuén, executive director of CasaCuba, said in a statement. “I am grateful to NEH for recognizing CasaCuba’s potential as a prominent intellectual and cultural institution, and hope that this gift will inspire many others to support us philanthropically.”

The building is expected to break ground, at the Modesto Maidique Campus (MMC), next year and open its doors in 2022.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

FIU president Mark B Rosenberg, Congresswoman Donna Shalala, Former Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Miami businessman Jorge Mas will be at the event.