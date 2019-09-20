Former Miami mayor Tomás Regalado resigns as head of Radio and TV Martí

Tomás Regalado mpenton@elnuevoherald.com

Former Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado resigned on Friday as head of the Office of Cuba Broadcasting, the federal agency in charge of Radio and TV Martí, after several scandals that shook those stations.

The United States Agency for Global Media, which overseeing OCB, said it had accepted the resignation.

“His unique experience and background were called upon to extend TV and Radio Martís’ reach during a critical time in U.S.-Cuban relations”, the agency said in a statement.

“During his tenure, Regalado developed a new satellite broadcast strategy, expanded digital and social media content, and supported the creation of unique content on topics not typically covered in Cuban media, including LGBTQ rights, climate change and the contributions of the Cuban-American community”, the agency said.

The statement does not mention the problems the agency has experienced in recent months.

A report about George Soros, deemed as anti-Semitic, published before Regalado took office but which recently resurfaced, provoked criticism from members of Congress and an investigation that concluded with several firings.

Tomas Regalado Jr., the son of the former mayor and also a reporter at the Martí stations, is under suspension during an investigation into the alleged use of false images in a report.

Deputy Director Emilio Vásquez was appointed as interim director. The director of technical operations, Francisco Chong, will serve as Acting Deputy Director of OCB.

Station workers were summoned to a meeting at 11 a.m. on Friday with executives of the USAGM to announce the news of the resignation of Regalado.

This story is developing. It will be updated.