Epstein traveled to Cuba at Castro’s invitation, former Colombian president says

Millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sexually abusing minors and committed suicide last week in a federal lockup in Manhattan, traveled to Cuba at Fidel Castro’s invitation, according to former Colombian president Andrés Pastrana, who said Wednesday he accompanied him on the trip.

“Amid journalistic revelations about horrifying and reprehensible sex scandals of financier Jeffrey Epstein, a trip of mine on his plane to Nassau, Bahamas has appeared, to transfer to the final destination of Havana, Cuba, invited by President Fidel Castro,” Pastrana said in a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Mr. Jeffrey Epstein left Cuba a day or two later; I stayed on the island,” he added.

The trip to Cuba would have taken place on March 2003, when Pastrana was no longer president of Colombia.

Pastrana said he met Epstein in Ireland at an Academy of Achievements’ summit attended by personalities such as Bill Clinton and Bono. The event took place between June 6 and 9, 2002.

Epstein’s private planes’ flight records, released by one of his former pilots, David Rodgers, show that one of Epstein’s jets arrived in Dublin on June 7, 2002, and left the next day, with the millionaire on board.

The Colombian politician denied having been at Epstein’s “now infamous” private island in the Caribbean, off the coast of St Thomas in the Virgin Islands, where the millionaire took famous guests allegedly to have sex with minors.

Flight records show that Pastrana was aboard one of Epstein’s private planes that left on March 20, 2003, from New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport headed to Palm Beach International Airport. Pastrana also appears in the manifest of another flight the next day from Palm Beach to Nassau International Airport in the Bahamas.

Records show Epstein, his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, and model executive Jean-Luc Brunel, on both flights. According to the documents, they all returned to Palm Beach, without Pastrana, from the Bahamas on March 23.

The trip to Cuba, however, does not appear either in Rodger’s records or in the records kept by the Federal Aviation Administration and obtained by the Miami Herald.

If Epstein traveled to the island, he might have wanted to avoid public scrutiny, since Americans are banned from traveling to Cuba for tourism.

“It was probably unlawful travel,” said attorney Robert Muse, an expert on the U.S. embargo against Cuba. “At that time, there were very few categories of authorized trips, and it is not clear that he would have qualified under one of them.”

Under the George W. Bush administration, there were only a few categories of American travelers allowed to travel to the island, including Cuban-Americans on family visits and academics to do research, the lawyer said.

In 2003, Castro, who died in 2016, was still president and Epstein had not yet been indicted. The invitation to the American tycoon would not have been an unusual gesture, because Castro liked to surround himself with foreign personalities.

For his part, Pastrana maintained a close relationship with Castro, who became involved in the peace process in Colombia during negotiations between the government and the National Liberation Army (ELN, in Spanish).

The relations, however, cooled down under the government of his brother, Raúl Castro. In March 2018, Pastrana and the former president of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, were expelled from Cuba when they tried to enter the country to collect the Oswaldo Payá award, named after the well-known Cuban dissident.

Epstein was sentenced in 2008 to 13 months in prison after pleading guilty to the solicitation of prostitution and the procurement of minors for prostitution. The controversial deal with then Miami U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta allowed the financier to avoid federal charges, despite the accusations of several victims.

Following an investigation by the Miami Herald last year, Epstein was arrested in New York in July, accused of sex trafficking of minors. Despite his death, the Department of Justice has pleaded to continue investigations into those who helped or participated in the abuses.

Follow Nora Gámez on Twitter: @ngameztorres