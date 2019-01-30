Canada reduces staff in Cuba after another diplomat suffers ‘unusual health symptoms’

The government of Canada announced on Wednesday that it will pull back half of its embassy staff in Havana after confirming that another Canadian diplomat is suffering from “unusual health symptoms.”
“Following the last confirmed case of unusual health symptoms in November 2018, a number of Canadian diplomatic staff posted to Havana underwent additional medical testing. These tests confirm that an additional employee has symptoms consistent with those of previously affected employees. This brings the total number of affected Canadian employees, spouses and dependents to 14,“ the government said in a statement.
“In addition to revised security measures already initiated by the Canadian government, we have decided to reduce by up to half the number of Canadian staff posted to Havana,” the statement said.
The Canadian government said the embassy will remain open and that Canadian citizens will have access to full consular services, although some programs will “be adjusted” in the coming weeks.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
At least 26 U.S. officials in Havana showed symptoms of vestibular disorders and brain damage that have befuddled doctors. Officials reported hearing strange sounds or feeling a sort of pressure current before experiencing the first symptoms. The incidents began in late 2016 and continued intermittently until the summer of 2018.
Canadian diplomats and their families — including several children — have also presented the same symptoms: dizziness, hearing and balance problems, and brain damage, among others.
The cause of the injuries has not been found.
Dr. Michael Hoffer and other doctors from the University of Miami who first treated the U.S. diplomats —a s well as specialists from the University of Pennsylvania who continued their treatment — claim to have evidence that those affected have symptoms that can’t be faked, as suggested by Cuban doctors and other scientists who have not had access to the patients or their medical records.
Unlike the U.S. government, which calls the incidents “attacks” and has blamed the Cuban government for failing to protect its diplomats, the Canadian government said in the statement that it maintains “a positive and constructive relationship” with Cuba.
“We have had close cooperation with the Cuban authorities since the health concerns of our employees posted in Havana first surfaced in the spring of 2017,’” the statement said.
The United States evacuated all non-essential personnel from the embassy in Havana and stopped issuing visas in response to the incidents.
This story will be updated
Follow Nora Gámez Torres on Twitter @ngameztorres
Comments