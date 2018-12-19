Mental illness has shaped the work of some of these ‘outsider’ Cuban artists

Following the lead of other leftist leaders in Latin America, Cuba’s Miguel Díaz-Canel has announced that he will use YouTube, the internet and television to increase his “contact with the people.”

Díaz-Canel told a meeting of the legislative National Assembly that his office will open a YouTube channel and a website. He said he also has proposed a new TV channel to allow government agencies to offer audiences information “about what concerns them and the work of each organization,” the official Granma newspaper reported.