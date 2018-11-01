U.S. tries new tactic to deflect support for U.N. resolution that calls for an end to embargo against Cuba

As it has every year since 1992, the United Nations General Assembly is scheduled to vote on a resolution Thursday that calls for lifting the U.S. embargo against Cuba — but this time there will be a twist.
Before the vote, there will be a debate on eight amendments proposed by the United States that criticize Cuba’s human rights record and lack of civil liberties on the island. Ever since the Cuba-backed resolution was first introduced, U.N. member states have approved it by an overwhelming margin. The most no votes it has ever garnered were four, including those of the United States and Israel, which has always voted in lockstep with the U.S.
The only time the United States didn’t cast a no vote was in 2016 during the Obama administration’s opening toward Cuba when both the U.S. and Israel abstained.
With relations between Washington and Havana increasingly chilly during the Trump administration, the United States is trying the new tactic to draw attention to its position and deflect Cuban arguments that the continuation of the more than half-century-old embargo is the cause of Cuba’s economic problems and a flagrant violation of all Cubans’ human rights.
In a tweet posted Wednesday evening, the U.S. mission to the United Nations positioned the vote as a choice on who has the moral high ground. “Every year Cuba puts forth a resolution that blames Cuba’s poverty, repression, and lack of freedom on the United States. Tomorrow the U.N. will hear what we have to say about that and countries will have to vote between Cuba or the U.S. Who will vote with us?”
In another tweet, the mission asked: “Which countries will refuse to denounce their [Cuba’s] practice of detention and torture of political prisoners?”
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said Cuba wasn’t worried about the outcome of the vote. “We are sure the amendments will be rejected and that the resolution will receive overwhelming majority support as has happened in the past,” he said. “We don’t think anyone in the hall will buy this attempt to deceive.”
The vote will take place the same day that National Security Adviser John Bolton will be in Miami. Bolton, who will make an appearance at the Freedom Tower just days before the mid-term elections, is expected to outline the Trump administration’s plans to increase pressure on Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.
The vote also comes on the heels of a United Nations clash between the United States and Cuba two weeks ago when the U.S. tried to launch its campaign to highlight the plight of political prisoners in Cuba. The U.S. presentation was interrupted by the Cuban and Bolivian delegations’ relentless pounding on desks and shouting. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the disruption a “childish temper tantrum.”
The United States first submitted the amendments as a single addition to the non-binding embargo resolution but then decided to separate them into eight separate amendments to allow each to be fully debated and voted on.
The first amendment calls on Cuba to “fully grant its citizens internationally recognized civil, political and economic rights and freedoms, including freedom of assembly, freedom of expression, and free access to information.”
Other amendments go into more detail on those themes as well as express concern about the Cuban government’s “trade union monopoly,” why women aren’t represented more in powerful Cuban decision-making bodies and urge Cuba to release those detained “for the legitimate exercise of their human rights.”
Rodríguez said he expected that the General Assembly would vote on each of the amendments before the a final vote on the embargo resolution. He called the U.S. move “a pretext to strengthen the blockage [the Cuban term for the embargo] and to take up more time, create confusion and make it more difficult for the resolution to be adopted.
He said the United States was trying to turn the debate into one that attacks Cuba’s human rights record when the embargo itself is a massive violation of human rights that Cubans suffer “precisely because of the application of the blockade.”
During U.N. debate on the embargo resolution Wednesday, Russia’s U.N. representative, Vassily A. Nebenzia, called the embargo an “abhorrent relic of the Cold War” and said it “hobbles” Cuba’s ability to engage in global financial markets and to participate in international credit institutions.
Juan José Gómez Camacho, Mexico’s representative, said that lifting the embargo will generate “greater investment flows that will benefit t he entire region, permitting a greater flow of people, goods and technology.”
