Hurricane Eta just devastated Central America. How are countries preparing for Hurricane Iota?

This year’s unprecedented hurricane season will land a deadly one-two punch to Central America: Thirteen days after the extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Eta crashed into Nicaragua and battered Honduras, both countries prepare to face Iota — the second Category 5 hurricane on record to ever occur in the Atlantic in November.

Born last Friday in the Central Caribbean Sea and forecast to arrive at the Nicaraguan northern coast by Monday night, Iota will likely bring sustained winds of 160 mph, life-threatening storm surge as much as 15 to 20 feet above normal tide levels and torrential rainfall to the region.

The major hurricane will likely weaken rapidly over the mountainous terrain after landfall, dissipating to a tropical storm over Honduras and then to a tropical depression over El Salvador and Guatemala. Belize, Costa Rica and Panama will still receive heavy rains as well.

Because Eta already saturated the ground with water, left millions of people homeless and destroyed obstacles like trees and river boulders that would normally lessen the storm’s impact, Iota’s effect could be even worse than predicted.

“This is as bad as it gets,” said Dennis Feltgen, a meteorologist and spokesman for the National Hurricane Center. “I don’t think there’s anything on record where Honduras and Nicaragua end up getting hit with two hurricanes in two weeks. You’re looking at absolute catastrophic damage.”

Iota, a powerful Category 4 hurricane, is continuing to strengthen and could turn into a Cat 5 sometime Monday as it gets closer to making landfall near the Nicaragua-Honduras border, according to the National Hurricane Center. National Hurricane Center

Record-breaking Iota became the Category 5 hurricane to develop in the Atlantic basin the latest in the year — November 16 — in any hurricane season on record since 1851. The other Category 5 took place earlier in the month of November and smacked the Caribbean in 1932, Feltgen said.

The NHC posted hurricane watches and warnings, as well as tropical storm warnings, for the northern coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras.

‘Every man for himself’ in Honduras

