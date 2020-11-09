Some Latin America leaders welcome Biden victory. For others it’s a moment of reckoning

As Haitians watched the agonizing vote counting in the United States last week, the country’s daily, Le Nouvelliste, summed up the mood in the nation’s leadership with a cartoon of President Jovenel Moïse watching a television showing Joe Biden ahead of President Donald Trump in the electoral college.

In Creole, a depressed-looking Moïse, who has enjoyed the support of the Trump administration during his own embattled presidency says, “Darling, come get the champagne and put it back in the refrigerator.”

The cartoon was one of many that ran in Latin American and Caribbean newspapers and websites, and shared on social media as anxiety mounted in the region over who will be in charge of the United States over the next four years.

When Biden was finally declared the winner Saturday, many leaders welcomed the news with relief, viewing it as an opportunity to relaunch hemispheric relations based more on diplomacy than on bravado and political pressure. To others, it was a moment of reckoning, as years of courting Trump might come to an end and even hurt them politically at home.

In the Caribbean region, Moïse didn’t congratulate Biden until late Saturday, well after Jamaica and Antigua. Analysts say that a Trump win would have been more beneficial to the Haitian president, who was among five Caribbean leaders invited to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 2019, after Haiti cut long-standing ties with Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro.

Not surprising, Latin America and Caribbean politicians have been looking at the U.S. presidential election through the prism of their own domestic interests, said Eric Farnsworth, vice president for the Council of the Americas and a former U.S. State Department official.

“People are reading into this election based on their own policy priorities and I think that’s natural,” Farnsworth said. “It does seem some leaders have clearly developed good times with the current White House and therefore listened to some of the same commentary and media voices that the Trump White House is listening to and developing their own understanding of the U.S. electoral process based on that.”

That might be particularly true in reference to Brazil, he added.

After musing that “Trump is not the most important person in the world” when results started to look unfavorable for the U.S. president, right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro went silent. But his son, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, who has been orbiting his father much like Trump’s children in the U.S., repeated the president’s unproven allegations of electoral fraud.

Known as the “Trump of the Tropics,” the Brazilian president, who endorsed Trump’s reelection, finds himself “badly positioned politically” after the elections, former U.S. ambassador to Brasilia Thomas Shannon told the BBC. Bolsonaro has much to lose, as Biden’s victory suddenly removes his claim of direct access to the White House and the photo-op opportunities that have helped his popularity with supporters. Biden’s pledge during the campaign to act on climate change will add pressure to Bolsonaro’s much criticized handling of the fires in the Amazon.

He will also be increasingly isolated in a region that recently elected left-leaning governments in Argentina and Bolivia.

“The defeat of Donald Trump in the USA increases the feeling of isolation of the Brazilian government in the Americas and definitively buries the dream of a right-wing coalition on the continent,” wrote influential Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

That became readily apparent as both Argentina’s left-leaning president, Alberto Fernandez, and conservative Colombian President Ivan Duque rushed to congratulate Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

“I congratulate the American people for its record-making turnout, a clear expression of the popular will,” Fernandez wrote on Twitter around 10 p.m. on Saturday, the day U.S. media called the race for Biden. “I salute @JoeBiden, the next president of the United States, and @KamalaHarris, the first female vice president of that nation.”

Duque was one of the Trump administration’s closest allies in the region, relaunching anti-narcotics cooperation and rallying together to isolate Venezuela’s Maduro. Duque met with Trump twice at the House, and hosted visits from Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other high-ranking U.S. officials.

Preliminary results show that Trump made significant inroads into the Colombian vote in South Florida, and Colombian media questioned if Duque’s government was interfering in the U.S. campaign to help him. In a Trump campaign rally in Miami in mid-October, Pence praised former president and Duque’s mentor, Álvaro Uribe, who is under investigation and was briefly arrested on charges of witness tampering.

“From early on, we stood strong with the freedom-loving of Colombia, with president Duque and last month, when a great hero of freedom, former president Alvaro Uribe was placed under house arrest, president Trump and our administration called on the Colombian judiciary to release this heroic champion of freedom,” Pence said among cheers from supporters.

But for all the mutual love, pragmatism prevailed in Duque’s calculations, rooted in an understanding that aid to Colombia, overwhelmed by millions of Venezuelan migrants, increasing narco-trafficking and terrorist threats, has bipartisan support in the U.S.

“We congratulate @JoeBiden, the new US President and @kamalaharris, the first female vice president of the US. We wish them the best of success in their tenure,” Duque said shortly after Fernández’s message on Twitter.

Venezuela’s head of the National Assembly, Juan Guaido, who is recognized by the U.S. and several countries as the rightful interim president, is also betting on Democratic support for his cause, which has been championed by the Trump administration. Venezuela has been at the center of the administration’s Latin American policy, to the detriment of other pressing regional issues, critics say. But when Trump noted the presence of Guaidó at his State of Union address this year, lawmakers erupted in applause in one of the few bipartisan gestures that night.

In a carefully drafted statement on Saturday afternoon, Guaidó congratulated Biden and Harris and thanked Trump for “his firmness and determination in confronting the Maduro dictatorship and his efforts to help our people living today in a humanitarian emergency.” He then noted that “the cause of the cause for freedom and democracy in Venezuela has bipartisan support in the United States.”

Twenty minutes later, after having criticized the U.S. electoral process because in Venezuela, “results are known the same day,” Maduro, the strongman who still rules the country despite increased pressure by Trump, issued his own statement congratulating “the American people” and Biden and Harris for their victory.

But the biggest surprise in the region has been the reaction of Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, popularly known as AMLO. To the dismay of many Mexicans and Hispanic members of Congress, he has refused to congratulate Biden until the legal challenges over the vote are resolved.

“With regard to the U.S. election, we are going to wait until all the legal matters have been resolved,” Lopez Obrador said at a news conference on Saturday afternoon. “I can’t congratulate one candidate or the other. I want to wait until the electoral process is over.”

President Trump has filed several lawsuits to challenge the election results and promised to add more on Monday. But state electoral officials have refuted his still-unproven accusations of widespread fraud. To Lopez Obrador, himself a populist left-wing leader who has gone above and beyond to keep a friendly relationship with Trump, this is a scenario he can relate to on a personal level. In 2006, he lost a presidential bid by less than one point and just like Trump refused to accept his defeat and cried fraud.

U.S. policymakers have pointed out his reaction might damage diplomatic relations.

“This represents a stunning diplomatic failure by Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at a time when the incoming Biden Administration is looking to usher in a new era of friendship and cooperation with Mexico,” tweeted Texas representative Joaquin Castro, chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

El Paso representative Veronica Escobar tweeted that “AMLO has been a co-conspirator in @realDonaldTrump’s efforts to undermine the human rights of vulnerable asylum seekers,” a reference to Mexico’s agreement -- under pressure from Trump -- to implement the “Remain in Mexico” program and send the military to control the country’s borders to stop the influx of migrants from reaching the U.S.

Farnsworth, though, believes U.S. politicians should not use Lopez Obrador’s reaction to drive a wedge between the two countries.

“This whole flare up on whether AMLO has done the right thing by withholding congratulations from Mexico fails to recognize his own personal experience from Mexico in the 2006 election”, he said. “Whether we agree with how he handled that or not, that’s his personal experience and it’s clearly impacting his own reaction to the U.S. electoral process.”

While AMLO’s response made headlines, other regional leaders shared his overly cautious approach to avoid poking Trump during his remaining days at the White House.

A day after Biden was projected as winner, Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel issued a statement recognizing “that the people of the U.S. people have chosen a new direction in the presidential elections” and hoping for “constructive bilateral relations” without congratulating or even naming Biden.

Privately, Cuban officials had been nervous about the prospects of Trump’s reelection when the country’s economy is sinking to dramatic levels. His administration has been aggressively tightening the embargo and imposing new sanctions over the government’s support of Maduro and increased repression on the island. But the Cuban government response showed internal struggles, as the Communist Party newspaper Granma, which spearheaded a propaganda campaign against former president Barack Obama’s engagement policies, warned readers that a Biden victory will be “more of the same.”

The Trump administration’s policy on Cuba and Venezuela has not always been well received in the Caribbean, and unsurprisingly, one of the first Caribbean countries to welcome Biden on Saturday was the eastern Caribbean island of Antigua and Barbuda. The country’s prime minister, Gaston Browne, has been a vocal critic of U.S. policy during Trump’s tenure.

“Clearly, we believe that Biden has won this election notwithstanding President Trump’s wishes to challenge the count legally,” said Sir Ronald Sanders, Antigua and Barbuda’s ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States.

The administration’s hardened stance on Venezuela has led to tensions among members of the 15-Caribbean regional bloc known as Caricom, with regional leaders in January accusing the U.S. of trying to divide Caricom when Secretary State Mike Pompeo met a select few members in Jamaica.

While some observers say there may not be much to change in terms of substance with the new U.S. administration, at the very least they believe there will be a change in tone and potentially divisive issues such as China, Venezuela and Cuba should be less testy.

“Countries like Haiti were following a Trump line, almost giving away their vote in places like the Organization of American States in order to maintain the blessing of the regime of the United States,” said Sanders. “But that was never going to last.”

Follow Nora Gámez Torres on Twitter: @ngameztorres