OAS says Bolivia election ‘gravely’ flawed, calls for new vote

The Organization of American States has determined that Bolivia’s controversial Oct. 20 presidential election was “gravely” flawed, that the results should be annulled and that a new vote should be held as soon as possible.

In a preliminary report issued late Saturday, the OAS said its team of 36 investigators determined that there were multiple issues with the election that President Evo Morales says gave him an unprecedented fourth term.

“In the four categories that were reviewed (technology, chain of custody, integrity of the ballots and statistical projections) we have found irregularities that run from very serious to suspicious,” the OAS said in its 13-page report.

The OAS General Secretary’s office went further, saying the vote was irredeemably flawed and that the first round of elections “should be held again as soon as there are enough guarantees in place.”

Bolivia has been gripped by uncertainty ever since Morales declared himself the winner despite indications of fraud.

In particular, on election night, with 83 percent of the vote counted, official results showed Morales would be forced into a runoff against his leading rival, Carlos Mesa. However, the vote-counting platform went off-line for 23 hours, and when it was restored it gave Morales a clear lead.

The OAS said that the server — B020 — that resumed processing results after the interruption had not been registered with the electoral authorities and wasn’t being monitored by any of the authorized agencies but “but by an outside actor.”

In addition, “the server was not registered on any of the reports given to us by the [electoral] tribunal and all of the actors omitted its existence until it was detected by OAS auditors,” the report found.

Since the election, protests and violence have been growing.

On Saturday, Morales said that the home of his sister and two ruling-party governors had been burned.

He also called on the opposition to the negotiating table to find a negotiated solution to the crisis.

Morales has called the attempts to annul the election part of a “fascist coup.”