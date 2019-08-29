Key members of Colombia’s FARC guerrillas say peace has failed, call for armed revolution

Courtesy

The man who helped hammer out the 2016 peace deal in Colombia that turned the hemisphere’s largest and bloodiest guerrilla group into a political party, says the pact has failed and it’s time to take up arms again.

In a video, Iván Márquez said the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, have “begun again” and will use weapons and force to take on corruption and the failings of the state.

Márquez said the government had repeatedly violated the peace deal, which won then-President Juan Manuel Santos the Nobel Peace Prize.

In the 32-minute video, Márquez appears alongside two other prominent dissidents of the FARC’s high command: Jesús Santrich and Hernán Dario Velásquez, better known as El Paisa.

Surrounded by armed men, Márquez says the FARC’s rebirth “is the continuation of the guerrilla struggle, in response to the state’s betrayal of the peace agreement [signed] in Havana.”

Márquez, who was the second in command of the FARC when the organization demobilized, said the video was shot in Inírida, in the jungles of southeastern Colombia, near the border with Venezuela and Brazil.

The FARC, initially founded in 1964, grew to become the hemisphere’s largest, bloodiest and most effective guerrilla army -- controlling many of the cocaine drug routes out of the South American nation. In the process they were key players in a half-century struggle that left more than 200,000 dead.

There hasn't been active combat In Marquetalia, birthplace of Colombia's FARC guerrillas, for years, yet the rebels' presence is still felt. As the government and rebels hash out a peace deal in Havana, Cuba, villagers hope peace will bring progress.

In the video, Márquez says the group will not resume its one-time practice of kidnapping. Instead, it will “prioritize dialogue with business owners, ranchers, merchants and the wealthy people of the country so that they contribute to the progress of rural and urban communities.”

However, he said the group will resume extorting those involved in illegal trades — such as narcotrafficking and illegal mining — and multinational companies that “pillage our resources.”

When the FARC agreed to negotiate a peace deal, the move was hailed around the world. In exchange for turning in their weapons and becoming a political party, the government offered reduced sentences that didn’t include jail time. And also promised to engage in deep rural reform and investment.

The FARC say the investment in farmers and the rural poor isn’t happening. In addition, the systematic murder of social leaders — and some demobilized members of the FARC — have also created tensions. Last year, Colombia detained Santrich — also a one-time negotiator — and threatened to extradite him to the United States on drug charges. The FARC had argued that his arrest was in violation of the peace deal.

While the vast majority of FARC members did demobilize, there have been dissident groups from the beginning that were seen as a national security threat. The FARC is considered a terrorist group by Washington and Colombia.

Rodrigo Londoño, who had been the commander of the FARC when the group demobilized and is now a senator, said there was no turning back the peace deal.

“Not one step back when it comes to peace,” he wrote on Twitter Thursday. “The objective of the vast majority is peace for Colombia.”