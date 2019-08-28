Puerto Ricans on edge as erratic Dorian keeps island guessing

Miami-Dade firefighters arrive to help in Puerto Rico ahead of Dorian Forty five members of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department arrived in Puerto Rico on August 27 as Tropical Storm Dorian neared the island. They will help with search and rescue efforts and provide medical support. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Forty five members of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department arrived in Puerto Rico on August 27 as Tropical Storm Dorian neared the island. They will help with search and rescue efforts and provide medical support.

An erratic and unpredictable Hurricane Dorian was keeping Puerto Rico on edge Wednesday, but the U.S. territory might just escape a direct hit on its big island.

Dorian was declared a Category 1 hurricane shortly before 2 p.m. as it passed over the U.S. Virgin Islands. A hurricane warning was put into effect for Puerto Rico’s eastern islands of Vieques and Culebra and a hurricane watch was in effect for the big island, but the storm’s latest trajectory puts it on a path to move just north of the most populated areas.

Even tropical storm winds, however, have the potential to create lasting damage here, as Puerto Rico’s electrical and telecommunications infrastructure are still weak after a devastating 2017 storm season, when Hurricane Maria swept in as a Category 4, killing almost 3,000 people.

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez urged the island’s 3.2 million residents to stay indoors and on alert.

“Stay calm, this is a moment to stay home,” she said Wednesday. “This isn’t Maria. ... We need to wait for this to pass.”

The storm is expected to dump 1-3 inches of rain in the Virgin Islands and 4-6 inches of rain across Puerto Rico, and up to 10 inches in some areas. Local authorities said St. Thomas, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, had seen gusts exceeding 90 miles an hour, and that Vieques had been hit with winds of up to 50 mph.

Almost two years after Maria, more than 25,000 people are still living without permanent roofs. For them, even a minor storm can be trouble.

Ernesto Irizarry, the mayor of Utuado, which was hit hard during Maria, said he has about 80 families still living under blue-tarped roofs in his community.

“For people under tarps this isn’t a tropical storm,” he told local radio. “This is like a Category 5 hurricane for them.”

Even in the capital, the electrical grid often seems precarious, amid leaning electrical poles and tangled, dangling wires

President Donald Trump continued to weigh in on Puerto Rico and the storm via Twitter.

“Puerto Rico is one of the most corrupt places on earth,” he wrote Wednesday, as Dorian was churning toward the island. “Their political system is broken and their politicians are either Incompetent or Corrupt. Congress approved Billions of Dollars last time, more than anyplace else has ever gotten, and it is sent to Crooked Pols. No good!”

He also wrote that he was “the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico!”

Dorian’s zigzagging path caught many by surprise. On Tuesday evening most forecasts had the storm swinging south, and putting the island’s southwestern edge at most risk.

By Wednesday morning the storm had strengthened and its trajectory had moved north, threatening Puerto Rico’s entire eastern seaboard and the capital, San Juan.

But as the storm strengthened it continued to drift north. That was little consolation for communities in the storm’s path.

The mayor of Vieques, Víctor Emeric, told local media that he and the island’s estimated 9,300 residents had been caught by surprise by the storm’s shifting trajectory.

“There’s little we can do right now,” he told Telemundo. “The shelters are open and residents have taken their precautions.”

Authorities said the entire island needs to brace for heavy rain and winds. Schools and public offices were closed Wednesday and authorities said that more than 100 incoming and outgoing flights had been canceled. The territory also outlawed the sale of alcohol.

As of 3 p.m. there were light gusts of wind in the capital but few signs of the torrential rain that authorities are worried about. However, the storm had claimed its first fatality. Authorities said an 80-year-old man in Bayamón had fallen off his roof and died as he tried to clear his gutters ahead of the storm.