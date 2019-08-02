Puerto Rico’s Rosselló says Pierluisi will be new governor

Pedro Pierluisi, the nominee for secretary of state, is sworn in during his confirmation hearing at the House of Representatives, in San Juan, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. In the new position, he would be in line to take over as after Gov. Ricardo Rossello’s resignation at Friday afternoon. NYT

An unprecedented political crisis that started three weeks ago ground to a fitful and controversial conclusion Friday afternoon, when outgoing Governor Ricardo Rosselló said he was handing power to Pedro Pierluisi, his recently appointed secretary of state.

But even as the former politician and lawyer was poised to take the reins of this territory of 3.2 million people, there were questions swirling about his legitimacy.

According to some interpretations of Puerto Rico’s constitution, both chambers of the legislature needed to approve Pierluisi as secretary of state to put him in the line of succession. On Friday, the House narrowly gave him the green light, with 26 to 21 votes, but the Senate has said it won’t take up the issue until Monday.

Given that, some argued that Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez — second in line of succession —should have taken the governor’s spot.

In a statement late Friday, Rosselló said the decision to hand power to Pierluisi was based on a 1952 law that establishes that “it is not necessary for the secretary of state to have been confirmed to assume the governor’s seat permanently.”

As flag-waving and cheering crowds packed the streets around the governor’s mansion, La Fortaleza, it wasn’t clear until the last minute who would be sworn in as governor. Or if the act would be held in public.

Standing outside congress earlier in the day, Carmen Vega, a 53-year-old former Army veteran, was yelling at legislators who crossed her path. “We’re watching you! We’re watching you!” she screamed.

Vega said she, like much of the nation, had been shocked by the corruption allegations surrounding Rosselló’s cabinet and the profane, misogynistic and tasteless messages he shared in a group chat with some of his closest advisers.

While Vega was cheering Rosselló’s downfall she said she was willing to give Pierluisi, a 60-year-old lawyer, the benefit of the doubt.

“I’m sure he’s not a saint,” she said. “But he has the credibility we need right now.”

In particular, she said Pierluisi’s eight years as resident commissioner in Washington, D.C. means he has the contacts on Capitol Hill to make sure funds and aid keep flowing to the island, which is still recovering from Hurricane Maria in 2017.

But she said the crowds that gathered last month and successfully forced Rosselló to resign would keep Pierluisi on a tight leash.

“We got rid of one and we’ll keep watching,” she said. “If I see the same corruption, if I see that it’s business as usual, I will be the first one protesting.”

Pierluisi, 60, started off the day being grilled by a House committee in an often heated session. And his prospects looked dark when House leader Carlos “Johnny” Méndez said he would vote against the appointee, saying there were “too many questions” to rush the vote.

In particular, Méndez said he and his colleagues had been under the impression that in his role as a lawyer, Pierluisi had tried to stop an investigation into a development project planned for the former Roosevelt Roads naval base.

Representatives were also concerned that Pierluisi’s law firm had provided counsel to the Fiscal Oversight Board, the federal body that controls the island’s shattered finances. Méndez said the creation of that board under the 2016 PROMESA law was the maximum expression of “Puerto Rico’s colonial status.”

Pierluisi pushed back, saying his legal work for the oversight board, known in Puerto Rico as the junta, could be an asset to the territory.

“I understand the PROMESA law inside and out, I understand its reach, and how to take advantage of its benefits and how to fight its excesses,” he told the congressional committee. “Who better than me to represent our people before the junta? Who better than me to start the process so that the junta leaves? That’s what we all want. My past representing the Fiscal Oversight Board does not represent a conflict of interest in this new position.”

Pierluisi served as secretary of justice from 1993 to 1997 and was the resident commissioner of Puerto Rico in Washington, D.C., from 2009 to 2017.