Widespread demonstrations in Puerto Rico continue to the sounds of Bomba and Plena

Widespread demonstrations in Puerto Rico continue Widespread demonstrations in Puerto Rico continue Friday, July 19, 2019, to the sounds of Bomba and Plena. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Widespread demonstrations in Puerto Rico continue Friday, July 19, 2019, to the sounds of Bomba and Plena.





Widespread demonstrations in Puerto Rico calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rosselló continue to the percussion sounds of Bomba and Plena, while Puerto Ricans plan another massive protest on Monday along a main highway in San Juan.

The protests that have overtaken Puerto Rico in the past days have also exposed tensions among some of the protesters.

Tens of thousands attended a historic protest on Wednesday in front of the Capitol building in San Juan and large crowds later marched peacefully for hours to the governor’s Fortaleza mansion to demand Rosselló step down. The march became violent right before midnight during a confrontation between a group of protesters and the police.

An ongoing scandal of government corruption and leaked private messages have prompted growing outrage among residents, as Rosselló refuses to resign.