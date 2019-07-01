49 Haitian migrants stopped by U.S. Coast Guard near Cuba. They’ll be sent back home

The Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered intercepts boat with Haitian migrants aboard earlier this year. The Coast Guard stopped another sailboat off Cuba on Saturday. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted 49 Haitian migrants Saturday about 21 miles northeast of Punta Maisi, Cuba.

The crew of a Coast Guard law enforcement team and the Royal Netherlands Navy ship HNLMS Groningen stopped a 35-foot Haitian sail freighter with 49 migrants aboard, including three unaccompanied children, the coast guard said.

The Coast Guard cutter Tampa was later sent to assist, taking about the migrants due to safety concerns with their vessel. Thirty-nine were males and 10 were females. Cmdr. Michael Vega, in a release, said all the people aboard would be sent back to Haiti.

“The Coast Guard continues to maintain a focused and coordinated effort with multiple agency assets to interdict any attempt to dangerously and unlawfully immigrate by sea to the United States,” Vega said.

The Coast Guard says it has intercepted more than 2,930 Haitian migrants attempting to illegally enter the U.S. in 2019.