Ecuador revokes asylum, allows arrest of WikiLeaks founder Assange

Ecuador withdraws Julian Assange’s asylum status Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno said on April 11 that the country had taken a “sovereign decision” to withdraw Julian Assange’s asylum status. Assange was arrested on a warrant issued by Westminster Magistrates’ Court in 2012. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno said on April 11 that the country had taken a “sovereign decision” to withdraw Julian Assange’s asylum status. Assange was arrested on a warrant issued by Westminster Magistrates’ Court in 2012.

Ecuador on Thursday was defending its decision to strip WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange of his asylum status and allow him to be arrested at the London embassy of the South American nation.

In a statement, Ecuador’s presidency said Assange, 47, had repeatedly been “disrespectful and aggressive” and violated international conventions on asylum as as he lived for almost seven years at the small diplomatic compound.

“Ecuador fulfilled its obligations in line with international law,” President Lenín Moreno said. “Mr. Assange repeatedly violated the rules of the convention of diplomatic asylum … despite that he was asked on several occasions to respect those rules. In particular, he violated the rule of not interfering in the internal affairs of other states.”

The latest incident occurred in January 2019, when WikiLeaks released sensitive documents about the Vatican after the organization’s staff had been holding meetings with Assange, Ecuador said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“This and other publications confirmed the world’s suspicions that Mr. Assange remains tied to WikiLeaks and, therefore, the organization’s meddling in the affairs of other states,” he said.

Ecuador also accused Assange of installing unauthorized electronic equipment at the embassy, blocking security cameras, mistreating security staff and accessing secured documents stored at the embassy.

Assange — bearded and looking gaunt — was hauled out of the London embassy by police on Thursday shouting “The U.K. must resist!”

On Thursday, the U.S. Justice Department said it was seeking Assange’s extradition to the United States on charges of computer hacking.

“The charge relates to Assange’s alleged role in one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States,” the government said.

The indictment alleges that in March 2010, Assange engaged in a conspiracy with Chelsea Manning, a former intelligence analyst in the U.S. Army, to assist Manning in cracking a password stored on U.S. Department of Defense computers connected to the Secret Internet Protocol Network (SIPRNet), a U.S. government network used for classified documents and communications.

On Twitter, WikiLeaks said Ecuador had “illegally terminated Assange’s political asylum in violation of international law.”





Assange has been holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London since 2012, where he went there to elude arrest by Swedish authorities who wanted to question him on sexual assault allegations. At the time, Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa hailed him as a hero and offered him Ecuadorean nationality. While Sweden ultimately dropped its investigation in 2017, England refused to guarantee Assange’s safe passage out of the cramped embassy.

Assange had close ties to Correa, but has seen the relationship cool dramatically under his successor, Moreno, who took office in 2017.

Earlier this week, a WikiLeaks spokesman accused Ecuador of “spying” on Assange and handing over security footage, taken inside the embassy, to the Trump administration.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.