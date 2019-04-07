Two Dominicans declared $5,600 to U.S. customs. Then, customs checked luggage and a Ford

Some of the $567,000 cash seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Puerto Rico. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Two Dominican Republic citizens lost a combined $567,409 through to two seizures by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the agency said.

Customs says Rudi Alfonso Hernandez-Simon declared he was leaving with $1,600 cash as he left via Luis Munoz Marin International Airport on March 30. But when Customs cops checked Hernandez-Simon’s nine pieces of luggage, they say the suitcases’ rails contained another $351,772.

The law says travelers bringing in or taking out more than $10,000 currency must declare it. Homeland Security arrested Hernandez-Simon, 52.

Customs and Border Protection didn’t name the Dominican citizen with legal permanent residence who said he was leaving with $4,000 as he put his Ford E-350 van on ferry M/V KYDON for Santo Domingo on April 1.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

When officials looked under the carpet between the van’s front seats, they found more than pocket change: 13 packages of cash, totaling $214,037.