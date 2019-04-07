Americas

Two Dominicans declared $5,600 to U.S. customs. Then, customs checked luggage and a Ford

Some of the $567,000 cash seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Puerto Rico.
Two Dominican Republic citizens lost a combined $567,409 through to two seizures by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the agency said.

Customs says Rudi Alfonso Hernandez-Simon declared he was leaving with $1,600 cash as he left via Luis Munoz Marin International Airport on March 30. But when Customs cops checked Hernandez-Simon’s nine pieces of luggage, they say the suitcases’ rails contained another $351,772.

The law says travelers bringing in or taking out more than $10,000 currency must declare it. Homeland Security arrested Hernandez-Simon, 52.

Customs and Border Protection didn’t name the Dominican citizen with legal permanent residence who said he was leaving with $4,000 as he put his Ford E-350 van on ferry M/V KYDON for Santo Domingo on April 1.

When officials looked under the carpet between the van’s front seats, they found more than pocket change: 13 packages of cash, totaling $214,037.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
