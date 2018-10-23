Inside the Mexican shelter holding hundreds of Honduran migrants from the caravan

New images show that hundreds of migrants who arrived in Mexico with the caravan of thousands making their way to the United States are being held in an undisclosed shelter while they wait for authorities to process their requests for some type of legal status.
Videos and photographs provided by a Honduran political activist who is part of the group, shows the migrants are being temporarily housed in a barn-like building lined with tents within in the municipality of Tapachulas, in the Mexican state of Chiapas near the border with Guatemala. Journalists have not been given access to the shelter.
Alejandra Martínez, 20, said that she and around 500 other migrants in the shelter are asking the Mexican government for asylum in order to legally continue their journey to the United States border with Mexico.
The plan is to ask for protection in the United States.
The group in the shelter were part of an estimated 6,000 people traveling as part of the caravan from Central America toward the U.S. The migrants say they are fleeing violence, poverty and other issues and plan to ask for asylum upon arrival at the U.S. border.
Martínez, who is traveling alone, said the Mexican authorities told her the process for seeking asylum in Mexico would take at least 45 days. Meanwhile, the group will be kept in the shelter, which Martínez described as “a place for cows,” overseen at all times by the Mexican authorities.
“But we are ok,” said Martínez, who helped found the group “los Indignados” or “the indignant ones,” that organized protests against the Honduran government of Juan Orlando Hernández. Now, she says she fears for her life if she were to be deported back home.
The images of the shelter surfaced as the political rhetoric surrounding the caravan of immigrants devolves and the Trump administration threatens to use U.S. armed forces to shut down its southwest border and reduce monetary aid to Central American countries.
Mexican authorities have informed the migrants that they should ask for legal status in Mexico, however it’s not clear what the exact nature of the status would be.
This is a breaking story and will be updated with more details.
