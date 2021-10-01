Tiny Massachusetts house listed for $450,000 shocks Zillow Gone Wild. ‘Glorified shed’

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

A tiny house located in Newton, Massachusetts, is causing quite a stir on social media thanks to its pretty steep asking price.

At only 251-square-feet, the one-bedroom, one-bathroom house that sits in a highly-coveted neighborhood, is listed on the real estate market for $449,000.

Yes, you read that right.

“One of a kind!” the listing on Zillow says. “Adorable tiny studio home in Newton Highlands Locale featuring completely open living space, new 2021 kitchenette with granite countertop, completely renovated bathroom, new LVT flooring, skylit sleeping loft with knee-high ceiling, ready to finish basement, all new lighting and electrical upgrades, new HVAC mini-split, easy maintenance yard, and more.”

According to Rocket Mortgage, a tiny home is around $300 per square foot, which brings the average price from anywhere between $30,000-$60,000 (though it can cost up to $150,000 if you decide to include more amenities).

Which means the cost of this particular home comes out to “roughly $1,792 per square foot,” WCVB reported.

Fans of the popular Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild were just as puzzled by the higher-than-average cost of the home and took to the comment section to air jokes and ask questions.

“There better be a super secret underground lair for that price,” one fan said.

“To be clear - we are (talking) the size of a single car garage,” another observed. “Maybe a little less.”

“Nicest Tuff Shed I’VE ever seen,” one fan said.

“I guess if you take 37 pictures of the small space from different angles covering every inch from every perspective it might appear to be worth half a million,” another observed.

“If this ‘glorified shed’ (as someone called it) was at a campground and there was a row of 10 and they were $45 a night and included use of a kayak this pointless house would make sense,” one fan wrote.

“Isn’t the benefit of a tiny house to have a less expensive mortgage payment?” another asked. “The price of this tiny house defeats the purpose.”

Location might play a large factor in the cost considering Newton is only around 11 miles outside of downtown Boston.

