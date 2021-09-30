Painter stabs dad and son over contract dispute, Texas cops say. It was already paid

A Texas sheriff’s office says a contractor stabbed two men over a contract that was paid off. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A contractor who painted a Texas family’s home later came back to confront the homeowners and “settle a contract dispute,” officials say. But that contract had already been paid off.

When the dad of the home opened the door to the painter who did work the week prior, the man demanded money, according to KTRK.

The father, his son and the contractor then got into a fight, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The dad was stabbed in the chest while in the home’s foyer, KHOU reported, and the adult son was stabbed in the head while he was trying to help his father.

The sheriff’s office responded to the north Houston home Thursday morning, according to a Tweet from Gonzalez. First responders took the two men to hospitals, where the dad was in critical condition and the son was stable. Their current conditions are unknown.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The painter “took items from the home” before leaving, officials say, and then he fled before deputies arrived.

Detectives are still investigating the root of the dispute, KTRK reported, as the contractor was already paid in full.

A warrant has been issued for the painter’s arrest, according to KHOU.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER