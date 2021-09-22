Georgia woman dazzles Ariana Grande with cover on ‘The Voice.’ ‘That’s your song now’

Georgia resident Gymani earned a spot on Team Kelly on “The Voice” with her rendition of Ariana Grande’s “POV.” Her performance got a four-chair turn from the judges. Screengrab from The Voice / YouTube

Georgia singer Gymani left it all on “The Voice” stage Tuesday night, earning her a rare four-chair turn from the judges.

The 23-year-old from East Point, a city less than 10 miles southwest of Atlanta, delivered a soulful cover of Ariana Grande’s “POV,” stunning the pop star herself and fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend.

“That’s your song now, take it!” the singer exclaimed after Gymani’s performance, which concluded night two of the blind auditions.

Grande gushed over the singer’s “phenomenal” twist on her song and said she was ready to turn her chair soon after she heard Gymani utter those first few notes.

“There were so many alterations to the melody and I trusted every single one of them. And I believed that each and every one of them had an intention. You’re also a messenger of emotions and an incredibly effective communicator with your gift, and I’m honored that you sang my song.”

Gymani, a mother of two, said she grew up watching her mom sing in a band.

“She was the inspiration for me being an artist,” she said in a pre-taped segment. “I wanted to become a professional singer after watching my mom pursue it.”

Clarkson, Legend and Shelton were just as dazzled by Gymani’s performance and pleaded their case in hopes of persuading her to join their team.

“You got four chairs to turn for you,” Legend said. “It’s the highest honor that we can bestow on anybody and, of course you having the audacity to sing Ariana’s song. You truly made it so much your own ... and said I’m gonna put my stamp on this song.”

“I know the music you love,” he added. “I would love to work with you.”

Clarkson said she battled herself on whether she should turn her chair, but couldn’t resist after hearing how “incredibly gifted” Gymani was.

In an effort to land her, Grande said she “would do anything” to get Gymani on her team.

“I would be so honored to have you on my team,” Grande pleaded. “I would do anything, whatever. Make it happen.”

In the end, Gymani chose to take her talents to Team Kelly this season.

“The Voice” airs at 8 p.m ET on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 4:50 PM.