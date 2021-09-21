Miami Herald Logo
National

Police officer’s 14-year-old son shot and killed in Houston suburb, Texas cops say

A Houston, Texas police officer’s son was shot and killed Monday night.
A Houston, Texas police officer's son was shot and killed Monday night.

Compounding an already tragic week for the city’s police department, a 14-year-old boy gunned down in a Houston suburb Monday night has been identified as a Houston police officer’s son.

The shooting came just hours after two Houston officers were shot, one fatally, while serving a warrant at an apartment complex.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office — which is investigating the Monday night killing of the teen — a witness heard gunshots as she was walking in a Kingwood subdivision around 8 p.m. She saw two males run from the area and soon came across the teenage victim collapsed on the sidewalk, with several bullet wounds.

Deputies arrived within minutes but the victim died from his injuries. On Tuesday, the Houston Police Department announced that the boy’s father is one of their own.

No names have been released.

In 2018, the Kingwood community was dubbed the safest place to live in Houston, the Houston Chronicle reported that year.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, or Crime Stoppers at 800-293-STOP.

