National Cheeseburger Day is Saturday. Find the best deals at these restaurants

Red Robin’s bacon cheeseburger and steak fries. Red Robin International

Saturday is the day to honor one of the country’s true delicacies — the cheeseburger, of course.

And on National Cheeseburger Day this Saturday, restaurants across the United States are joining in on the festivities to offer discounts and deals. Here’s a look at some of the deals being offered.

Red Robin

Bring a friend to Red Robin and purchase two burgers, and you’ll get the second one at 50% off, according to Brand Eating. We won’t judge if you order two for yourself.

The offer is good for the restaurant’s loyalty program members, which is free to sign up. Red Robin is offering its deal through Sunday.

Oh, and did we mention bottomless steak fries?

McDonald’s

Download the McDonald’s app and you can get a double cheeseburger for 50 cents on Saturday, according to Today. You can also earn extra reward points on the app for future freebies.

You can take advantage of the McDonald’s app and its reward program for free.

Wendy’s

Through the end of the week, Wendy’s is offering a BOGO deal on any premium cheeseburger, according to its website and Thrillist. The deal includes the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger and the Baconator.

All you have to do is download the Wendy’s app, where you can get 10 reward points for every $1 you spend through its rewards program.

Applebee’s

For just $9.99 on Saturday, you can purchase any Applebee’s burger, along with fries and a 30-ounce soft drink, Brand Eating reported.

The deal is available through the Applebee’s website or its mobile app.

BurgerFi

OK so BurgerFi isn’t technically giving all of its customers a discount or freebie on Saturday, but one lucky person could come away with so much more.

The burger chain is hosting a sweepstakes where a lucky eater will win a free A+ meal every week for a full year. The meal includes a cheeseburger, fries and a beverage.

No purchase is necessary for the sweepstakes.

Friendly’s

Hoe about a little sweet with your savory? Friendly’s is offering a free medium ice cream sundae when you purchase any cheeseburger Saturday, Today reported.

The offer is available for members of the Friendly’s rewards program, which is free to join.