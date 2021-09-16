66-year-old backpacker planned to spend 2 nights in Grand Canyon. Now he’s missing

A 66-year-old backpacker was reported missing in the Grand Canyon after he never returned from spending two nights on the North Rim, park officials said. Grand Canyon National Park

A 66-year-old backpacker planned to stay two nights on the rim of the Grand Canyon. Now he’s been reported missing, officials said.

Grand Canyon National Park rangers said Thursday they initiated a search for Clifton “Cliff” Beck, an overdue backpacker from Mount Airy, Maryland.

Beck obtained a backcountry permit to stay two nights on Walhalla Plateau on the canyon’s North Rim from Sept. 10-12, according to Grand Canyon officials.

He was expected to exit the backcountry on Sunday. When he didn’t return, he was reported missing Tuesday night, park rangers said.

“On Wednesday, September 15, rangers conducted a comprehensive hasty search and performed aerial searching and were unable to locate Beck,” park officials said on Facebook. “Today’s operations include deployment of nine ground search teams as well as aerial searches via helicopter and fixed wing aircraft in the Walhalla Plateau area.”

Park officials said Beck is 5’10” and weighs 160 pounds. He has a gray beard and was likely wearing hiking boots. He also was carrying a backpack and thought to be traveling alone, park officials said.

“Any individual with information on the location of Clifton Beck should call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tipline at 888-653-0009,” park officials said.

In the past 10 years, eight people are still considered to be missing within Grand Canyon National Park, officials told McClatchy News.

At least 18 people have died in the park in 2021, the National Park Service told McClatchy News at the end of August.

There have been more deaths at the Grand Canyon this year than in 2020 or 2019. There were 13 deaths at the park in each of those years, according to the National Park Service.

In July, 561,334 people officially visited the Grand Canyon, according to the National Park Service. More than 2.5 million people have visited the park from January through July.