Reba McEntire rescued after stairs collapse in Oklahoma historic building, video shows

Country musician Reba McEntire applauded first responders Wednesday who helped her out of a building in Oklahoma when its staircase collapsed.

The musician was touring a historic building Tuesday in Atoka when the stairwell from the second story to third story collapsed onto the stairwell to the bottom floor, the city’s emergency management director, Travis Mullins, told KTEN. This trapped McEntire, her boyfriend and other members of her team on the second story of the building.

Firefighters used a ladder to help McEntire and the rest of her team down to ground level, video shows.

One person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Mullins told KXII.

Coby Scherrill, who was part of McEntire’s team for a future project, said the stairs “seemed weak but we did not realize how weak it was until several people had gone down it and then we heard the crash and saw the stairs fall,” according to KXII.

A day after the incident, McEntire tweeted she was thankful no one suffered serious injuries.

“We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments,” she said.

McEntire is a native of McAlester, Oklahoma, about 45 miles northeast of Atoka.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 4:41 PM.