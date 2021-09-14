Lawyer dressed as Michael Myers arrested after roaming Texas beach as prank, cops say

A Galveston lawyer was arrested after dressing as Michael Myers on the beach. The Daily News

A lawyer dressed as a horror movie character on a Texas beach said his eccentric actions were just a prank to make people smile.

But it also led to the arrest of Mark Metzger, the Galveston attorney some people saw roaming a local beach in a Michael Myers costume. He was cited for disorderly conduct and released by Galveston police, KTRK reported.

Police received a call Monday about a masked man holding what appeared to be a bloody knife while walking on the beach ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, according to The Daily News in Galveston.

Officers found Metzger dressed as the serial killer from the “Halloween” movies and put him in handcuffs before determining the blood and knife were fake, the newspaper reported.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Metzger said in a Facebook post Monday night he was “still fuzzy on what exactly was illegal.”

“Bringing positive vibes to the gloom and doom out there, generating some laughter, helping people crack a smile, and restoring our faith in humanity through humor is 100% what I’m about,” Metzger said. “It’s all I’ve been about my entire life. My methods might not work for everyone, but I guarantee I’ll please more than I’ll piss off.”

Just when you THINK you’ve seen it all, someone walks past you down the Galveston beach dressed like Michael Myers in Halloween ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/tiztJb4fNc — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) September 13, 2021

Interviewed by KTRK, he compared his arrest to a scene out of another popular franchise — this one a little more kid-friendly.

“It felt like a scene out of ‘Scooby-Doo’ after they handcuffed me and pulled the mask off, like, ‘I would have gotten away with it if wasn’t for those meddling Karens, you know?” he told the station.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

He said in his Facebook post he would pull the prank again “all day every day.”