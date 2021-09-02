Horse ranch with indoor pool, ‘floating’ dining room lists for $30 million in Nevada

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

A gargantuan horse ranch with a unique feature has hit the real estate market in Washoe Valley, Nevada, for $30 million.

Sitting in the rolling mountainside of the Sierra Nevada sits a 25-plus-acre equestrian ranch with a 16,000-square-foot main house with an indoor pool, two guest cottages, 11-double stall barn, riding arena, yurt, greenhouses and more.

While the draw of the ranch might be the horse barn and riding arena, other architectural enthusiasts will be lured in by the unusual dining room, which “seems to float,” the listing describes.

“The copper roof is pointed, the staircase is more winding than most and the dining room is surrounded by water, so it appears to ‘float’ on a slab on travertine marble,” the Robb Report describes.

“It has things in there that were so advanced they are modern today,” current owner David Clark said to The Wall Street Journal. Clark is the founder and CEO of Riviera Finance.

Clark contributed to the property by investing in a geothermal system worth millions of dollars that generates electricity for the estate, Robb Report says.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the eight-bedroom house was built in the 1960s by geologist Charles Steen, who enlisted architect Clarence Mayhew to design it.

