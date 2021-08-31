Bonnaroo canceled as rains from Hurricane Ida drench site of the music festival

Bonnaroo 2021 has been canceled. mstunson@mcclatchy.com

Bonnaroo has canceled this weekend’s music festival for the second consecutive year — but not because of COVID-19.

The music festival in Tennessee announced Tuesday it will cancel Bonnaroo because the field and campgrounds are flooded.

“Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely,” the event’s organizers said on Twitter.

We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that... — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 31, 2021

All tickets will be refunded in as soon as 30 days.

The music festival was set to take place Sept. 2-5 in Manchester, which is 65 miles southeast of Nashville.

The Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Nelly, Jason Isbell, Phoebe Bridgers and Tyler, The Creator, were among those scheduled to perform at the festival.

This is the second year in a row Bonnaroo has been canceled. In 2020, the organizers initially postponed the event by three months as COVID-19 spread, according to the Tennessean.

This year would’ve been the festival’s 20th anniversary, the newspaper reported.

Last week, 22 people were killed as floods devastated parts of Middle Tennessee, according to The Associated Press. Now remnants of Hurricane Ida could drop more heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service in Nashville.

Despite the bad news, Bonnaroo organizers refused to let it dampen their spirit.

“Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time,” Bonnaroo said. “WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM IN JUNE 2022!”

Flash Flooding Threat:



With prolonged heavy rainfall, most of the area is expected to receive 2" to 5" of rain (locally higher amounts possible). For this reason, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect tonight through late tomorrow.



Note that the watch includes our entire area now. pic.twitter.com/TZ5hJNDzau — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) August 30, 2021

The area could get several inches of rain, and a flash flood watch is in effect.

Even with the potentially dangerous floods, some fans are disappointed Bonnaroo isn’t moving forward this year.

@Bonnaroo getting canceled day before has me almost in tears, this stings so bad. — Hunter Way (@basedhunna_) August 31, 2021 *sniffle*

“Hey mom, they canceled #bonnaroo can you come pick me up?” pic.twitter.com/4MRzQQZubi — Taco Michinoku (@Breakfast_Tacos) August 31, 2021 Before you get destroyed by everyone I respect the decision. Thank you for keeping our safety in mind — Alec Taylor (@XOTayLlif3) August 31, 2021 Bonnaroo has been cancelled and I have never been more devastated about anything in my entire life. — olive (@olivejuice____) August 31, 2021

Reporter Don Sweeney contributed to this report.