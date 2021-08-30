Miami Herald Logo
‘Mystical’ retreat high in the treetops of Vermont lists for $439,000. Have a look

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

It was something almost every child dreamed of: living in a breathtaking treehouse and be the envy of your friends. Now, a custom retreat high above the treetops of Waltham, Vermont, can allow a new owner to live out their childhood dreams with this estate now on the real estate market for $439,000.

Treehouse1.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

“Prepare to be wowed by the amazing attention to detail in every nook and cranny of this property...” the listing on Realtor says. “Situated at the end of a private road on 13 acres this location affords absolute tranquility while being just a short drive to in town amenities and local commutes.”

Treehouse2.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor

This “mystical world” (as the listing calls it) is composed of several different structures, including a treehouse connected by a bridge, garage-workshop and a maple sugar house.

Treehouse5.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

According to Dirt, the main house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms spread out over 3,355 square feet. Highlighted features include a great room (that the current owner uses as a music room) with a vaulted ceiling, a huge primary suite with its own fireplace and a balcony that leads to the bridge.

Treehouse11.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

The tree house is 40-feet above the forest floor and can be used for a plethora of things. There’s also animal shelters on the property as well.

Treehouse9.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor
The listing is held by Flex Realty.

Treehouse6.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated). Twitter: @TayloredSiren
