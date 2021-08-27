Man wakes to intruder trying to head-butt into house, Nevada cops say. It was a goat

Washoe County Sheriff's Office

A man woke up to an unwanted intruder trying to break into his Nevada home, according to authorities.

It turned out to be a goat, they said.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said that Deputy Oscar Tejeda was called to a home because a man “had woken up to intense banging,” according to a Facebook post from Thursday night. A goat was “head-butting” the front window and door of the house and the homeowner tried to get the animal to leave, but it wouldn’t budge.

“I don’t even know how I GOAT here!” officials wrote.

Tejeda was able to get the goat into his patrol car due to his previous animal control experience, authorities said.

The animal was transported to Animal Control, according to officials.

The Facebook post about the goat encounter had received more than 1,500 reactions on Facebook by Friday afternoon.

Some commenters on the post couldn’t help but joke about the strange incident. “Does the goat need bail money?” one asked. “What Washoe County K-9 is being replaced by a head butting goat!! LOL,” another commented.

Others wondered where the goat came from. ‘Wonder who lost their goat?” someone asked. Some questioned if the deputy was planning to adopt the goat. “Please tell me that officer adopted the goat,” one person commented.

Washoe County is the second-most populous county in Nevada and its largest city is Reno.

