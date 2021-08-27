Climbers see others plunge 200 feet onto tree and rush to help, Colorado officials say

Two climbers fell 200 feet into a tree while on popular rock in Colorado, officials said.

Bystanders who witnessed the fall rushed to help the climbers, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said. They were on a different route on Wind Tower in Eldorado Canyon State Park when they saw the two men fall.

The witnesses called rescuers and had rope ready to help, allowing officials to get to the men quicker, according to the sheriff’s office.

When rescue officials arrived, one of the climbers was pronounced dead. He was in his 30s, the sheriff’s office said.

The second climber, a man in his 20s, had serious injuries and was flown to a trauma center in Denver, officials said.

Both men had “standard climbing equipment” during their climb, officials said. Officials are investigating the man’s death, but do not suspect any foul play.

The climbers were starting the third pitch of Wind Tower when they fell, the sheriff’s office said. Wind Tower, with 5,500 feet in elevation, is a popular climbing route.

“The rock is stellar for the first two pitches of climbs on this face,” climbing expert website Mountain Project said. “Above this the rock has seen less traffic and still has loose rock for the unsuspecting climber.”

