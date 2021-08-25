FDA discourages dangerous milk crate challenge after Conan O’Brien joke

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is recommending against trying the viral milk crate challenge. Screengrab from video on Twitter

After approving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now chimed in on the viral milk crate challenge.

Though it may be out of its jurisdiction, the FDA has discouraged the latest social media trend, which has exploded across TikTok and Twitter, McClatchy News reported. In the challenge, people attempt to climb stacked milk crates in the form of a pyramid — resulting in many of them falling awkwardly and dangerously.

A tweet from comedian Conan O’Brien prompted a response from the FDA on the challenge.

“Waiting for FDA approval before I take the milk crate challenge,” O’Brien tweeted.

“Although we regulate milk, we can’t recommend you try that,” the FDA responded. “Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store?”

The FDA isn’t alone in recommending against the viral challenge. A TikTok spokesperson said in a statement to McClatchy News that the platform encourages “everyone to exercise caution in their behavior.”

Dr. Andrew Doyle, a pediatrician with Wellstar Health System in Georgia, said in an interview with McClatchy News that the challenge could pose “potentially life threatening” injuries.

And with rising COVID-19 cases in many parts of the United States, the Baltimore Health Department raised another warning regarding the challenge.

“Please check with your local hospital to see if they have a bed available for you before attempting the #milkcratechallenge,” the health department said.

