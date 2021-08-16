Defendant threatens judge in livestream rant after probation extended, Georgia cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested and charged after allegedly threatening to shoot a Gwinnett County judge during a social media livestream.

A man accused of making violent threats against a Georgia judge and a host of other criminal justice employees during a social media rant is now behind bars, multiple outlets report.

Micquel Deandre Gay, 36, was arrested Monday on charges of making terroristic threats and possession of a firearm by a felon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing a spokesperson from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. He’s also charged with conducting criminal gang activity.

McClatchy News reached out to the sheriff’s office on Monday and is awaiting a response.

Gay was booked into the Rockdale County Jail after police said he threatened to shoot a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge during a 24-minute video streamed live on social media, according to WSB-TV. He was reportedly upset after the judge, who wasn’t identified by authorities, denied a motion regarding probation from a previous offense.

During his rant, authorities said Gay lobbed threats against law enforcement and other public officials, warning that the incident would shut down the county courthouse.

He assured viewers that his threats were “real and valid” and repeatedly showed his gun, the police spokesperson told the the Gwinnett Daily Post.

“[The] “Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services Unit began an investigation and obtained the warrants for Gay’s arrest,” Deputy Ashley Castiblanco told the newspaper.

Gwinnett sheriff’s deputies were able to locate and arrest Gay in nearby Rockdale County with help from the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office. The Gwinnett County Police Department’s Aviation Unit also aided in the search, the Gwinnett Daily post reported.

