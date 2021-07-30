Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

National

‘Masterpiece’ home with rooftop pool hits Idaho market for $9.9 million. Take a look

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com/TORY TAGLIO PHOTOGRAPHY

A unique home that stands out from both the ground and the sky has hit the real estate market in Bellevue, Idaho for $9.95 million.

Idaho3.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com/TORY TAGLIO PHOTOGRAPHY

It’s known as the “Sun Valley Starship” thanks to the shape the one-of-a-kind home takes from above Earth, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Idaho4.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com/TORY TAGLIO PHOTOGRAPHY

“Designed to look like a ship, the house has an enormous prow-like architectural protrusion over the entryway,” the WSJ says. “It spans roughly 12,500 square feet, has five bedrooms and comprises concrete, steel, glass and reclaimed antique wood from the 1800s.”

Idaho6.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com/TORY TAGLIO PHOTOGRAPHY

There’s a reason why the listing refers to it as “one of the most fascinating and fantastic homes ever created” and it pops during a tour.

Idaho7.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com/TORY TAGLIO PHOTOGRAPHY

Along with bewitching décor, the home has other features that stand out, including a custom-built elevator, the listing says. The views of the surrounding mountains are also insanely gorgeous.

Idaho9.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com/TORY TAGLIO PHOTOGRAPHY

According to the WSJ, the owner bought the home in 2019 and added his own personal touches to the home, “giving it an industrial flavor.”

Idaho12.jpg
Elevator Screen grab from Realtor.com/TORY TAGLIO PHOTOGRAPHY

He said the elevator was an idea that arose after he saw a similar one in Paris years before.

“He took pictures of it and then commissioned the construction of a replica made from antique reclaimed steel from a steel mill in Colorado,” the WSJ said.

Idaho13.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com/TORY TAGLIO PHOTOGRAPHY

Bellevue is around two hours from Boise.

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service